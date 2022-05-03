In Rajasthan's Jodhpur, curfew imposed in some parts amid tensions on Eid

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday held an urgent meeting as Jodhpur - a popular tourist destination - remained tense after clashes. Ruckus was again reported in the morning, hours after violence broke out on Monday when two groups fought with each other. In the aftermath, many were injured, including four cops. "The tensions that were triggered in Jodhpur on Monday night are unfortunate. People of all communities have always stayed amid brotherhood. I want to appeal to all people to maintain peace. This atmosphere is not in favour of the locals," Gehlot told news agency ANI. Curfew has been imposed in nearly 10 areas amid tensions.

Here are ten points on Jodhpur clashes:

1. In a political message, Gehlot urged all parties to stay united, "I have told the police to deal with anti-social elements strictly. I also appeal to leaders of all political parties that it is the first duty of a public representative to ensure peace in their area. I hope everybody lives by this tradition, people across parties will stay united. "

2. An officer on special duty to the CM, Lokesh Sharma, tweeted a video of the meeting called by Gehlot. "After tensions in Jodhpur, leaving all his birthday-related programs, the chief minister reached his office and held an urgent meeting. He is constantly in touch with the district administration and monitoring the situation," he wrote.

3. Jodhpur police commissioner Navajyoti Gogoi had earlier in the day told reporters that the situation in the area was normal.

4. Violence broke out on Monday night when two groups fought over raising religious flags in the area ahead of Eid. Police said the incident took place at about 11.30pm when some people were installing flags at Jalori gate, a commercial area in the heart of the city.

5. Hours after teargas shells were used to disperse crowds, fresh clashes were reported on Tuesday morning ater morning prayers were held in the area.

6. Police said that they would be holding flag marches. The area remains barricaded amid tight security.

7. Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended to maintain law and order.

8. The clashes in Jodhpur have been reported weeks after several states witnessed violence on Ram Navami while processions were carried out.

9. The city is a very popular tourist destinations, often frequented by foreign travellers.

10. Delhi's Jahangirpuri - where violence broke out on Hanuman Jayanti last month- also saw a huge deployment of security forces.

(With inputs from ANI)

