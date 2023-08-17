Gehlot launches free food packet scheme to benefit over 10.4 mn families

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has launched the state government’s Annapurna Food Packet Scheme that seeks to distribute food packets to more than 10.4 million families for free every month. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot launches Annapurna food packet scheme to benefit over 10.4 million families. (ANI)

The scheme that was launched on Tuesday, on the occasion of Independence Day, is part of the ₹19,000 crore ‘Inflation Relief Package’, which was announced by the chief minister in February during the state budget for 2023-24 to provide relief to the public from rising prices.

Gehlot said his government’s public welfare schemes are “not freebies (revadi – a type of sweet popular in parts of north India)” and are being implemented with “excellent” financial management.

“My announcements are not just announcements, I have done what I have said,” he said.

Under the scheme, each food packet will contain one kilogram each of chana dal, sugar, salt, one litre soybean refined edible oil, 100 gm each of chilli powder and coriander powder, and 50 gm of turmeric.

The chief minister distributed food packets to some of the beneficiaries under the scheme on Tuesday.

The state is scheduled to go to the polls later this year.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been critical of freebies, terming them ‘revdi’, triggering a debate whether the sops really empower deprived sections. The Centre, however, defended its poverty alleviation schemes such as PM Awas or Ujjwala Yojana.

Gehlot said the state government intends to provide maximum relief to the common man. “The state government is taking decisions with a focus on the poor, which are being discussed across the country. The state government, by bringing all welfare schemes on the ground, has provided relief to the general public,” he said.

He said about 3,200,000 families who were and were not registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) were given financial assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “non-NFSA” families, who were given financial aid during the pandemic will also be provided with free ration kits under the Annapurna Ration Kit Scheme.

The chief minister also urged the Centre to regularly implement the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana – providing 5kg free dry rations to 800 million poor every month – instead of extending it for six months each time.

Highlighting various other initiatives of his government, Gehlot said 18.2 million families registered for Mehangai Rahat Camps (inflation relief camps). At these camps, the families signed up for schemes such as purchasing LPG cylinders for ₹500, health insurance of ₹25 lakh annually per family, accidental insurance coverage of ₹10 lakh, and additional employment of 25 days under the Mahatma Gandhi National. Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 and 2,000 units of free electricity to farmers.

Gehlot said that under the Mukhyamantri Nishulk Bijli Yojana, there were no power bills for 10.4 million houses. The state has waived the fuel surcharge which will cost the government ₹2,500 crore.

The state government’s Indira Rasoi scheme provides meals for ₹8 to the needy, he said.

The chief minister also said new districts have been created in the state to help speed up the administrative and financial work.

The state government has introduced laws to guarantee minimum income and the Right to Health, which are not there in any other state, Gehlot said. The state is also looking after the welfare and security of gig workers, he added.

The chief minister said restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees is being discussed in the country. Social security pension of minimum 1,000 per month is being given to 10 million people in the state. 4,000,000 girls and women were given smartphones under the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana during the first phase and registration for the remaining 10 million women will begin from August 20, he said.

Gehlot said the state government intends to include Rajasthan in the list of leading states by 2030. He said ‘Mission 2030’ will soon be formally launched and a vision document will be prepared. The state aims to move ahead in all sectors, he said.

