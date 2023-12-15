Rajasthan CM Swearing in Ceremony Live Updates: Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath today

Rajasthan CM Swearing in Ceremony Live Updates: Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is set to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Friday. Alongside him, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will also be sworn in as deputy chief ministers of the state. The oath ceremony will be conducted by Governor Kalraj Mishra. The BJP secured a significant victory in the November 25 assembly election, winning 115 seats out of the 199 contested seats (for the 200-member state assembly). In contrast, the ruling Congress party managed to secure only 69 seats.

Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma

Bhajan Lal Sharma's selection as the chief minister-designate was announced during a BJP legislature party meeting on Tuesday, with the party's central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, and Vinod Tawde present. Diya Kumari, the MLA from Vidhyadhar Nagar, and Bairwa, the MLA from Dudu, were chosen as deputy chief ministers, while Vasudev Devnani, the MLA from Ajmer North, was selected as the Speaker of the assembly. The BJP's decisive win in the assembly election led to the formation of the new government in Rajasthan.

What we know about the swearing-in ceremony: