‘Never thought…’: Bhajan Lal Sharma's parents react after he gets elected as new CM of Rajasthan

After the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday selected Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new chief minister of Rajasthan, his family expressed happiness and joy. Bhajan Lal's father Krishnalal Sharma(ANI)

Speaking about his son's selection to the top post, father Krishnalal Sharma said, “It is a great thing...It has been done by God's grace.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Bhajan Lal's mother Gomti Sharma shed tears of joy as she spoke about her son's selection to the post of CM. “It feels good. It has happened by God's will...I had never thought this would happen,” she said.

Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency in Rajasthan, is a voter from Rajasthan's Bharatpur constituency. He is considered close to the party's president JP Nadda.

Sharma, who has served as the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, defeated Congress candidate Pushpendra Bhardwaj with a margin of over 48000 votes in the 2023 assembly polls.

READ | Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP's pick for Rajasthan chief minister? Check wealth, education details

In his first reaction after being elected as the chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma said, “I would like to thank PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh. I would also thank former CM Vasundhara Raje for proposing my name (as new BJP legislature party leader).”

Apart from Bhajan Lal, the BJP also announced two deputy chief ministers of the state on Tuesday. The party named Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy chief ministers and Vasudev Devnani as the speaker of the state assembly.

After the meeting at the BJP office, the chief minister-designate, Sharma, proceeded to meet Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra to formally stake claim to form the next government in the state.

The BJP secured 115 seats in Rajasthan, surpassing the Congress, which obtained 69 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)