Rajasthan election results 2023: BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore, Cong's CP Joshi trailing

As the Rajasthan assembly election counting trends are trickling in, several stalwarts from across political parties are trailing in the state. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is currently trailing from Jhotwara. The sitting MP from Jaipur Rural is pitted against the Congress' Abhishek Chaudhary. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE CoverageCongress veteran CP Joshi is trailing from Nathdwara as per the Election Commission of India trends. He has been pitted against Vishwaraj Singh Mewar of the BJP. In Sikrai, state minister Mamata Bhupesh of the Congress is trailing by 4,882 votes against BJP's Vikram Bansiwal. In the 2018 election, she had defeated Bansiwal by over 33,000 votes. Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore is trailing from Taranagar by over 7,000 votes. He has been pitted against sitting MLA Narendra Budania of Congress. Rathore has served as a minister in Vasundhara Raje government in the past. As per the ECI trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 113 seats, way ahead of the majority mark of 101. If the trends translate into result, Rajasthan will once again replace a government after five years. The Congress is currently leading on 71 seats, and is set to be voted out of power. ALSO READ: Rajasthan result 2023: What happened to Sachin Pilot's Gujjar vote bank?“To ensure the development of Rajasthan, and improvement in law and order, people have voted to remove the corrupt Congress government and gave full support to BJP. Now the double-engine government will develop Rajasthan,” BJP's Rajasthan co-incharge Nitin Patel told news agency ANI.

Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections underway, at a centre in Jodhpur, Sunday.(PTI)

"BJP will win with a huge majority in Rajasthan. Jadugar ka jadoo khatam ho gaya hai. In MP, the BJP will form govt with a 2/3 majority. In Chhattisgarh, the party will form the government," Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told ANI.

