Rajasthan results LIVE: Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats on December 3, 2023
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Jalore area constitutes - Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), Congress, Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), and CPI (M) are among the candidates running for election in the state. The BJP has notably refrained from forming any pre-election alliances.
Counting is underway for Jalore area constituencies:
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|AHORE
|Counting to begin
|JALORE (SC)
|Counting to begin
|BHINMAL
|Counting to begin
|SANCHORE
|Counting to begin
|RANIWARA
|Counting to begin
|SIROHI
|Counting to begin
|PINDWARA ABU (ST)
|Counting to begin
|REODAR (SC)
|Counting to begin
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jalore area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|AHORE
|Chhagansingh
|BJP
|JALORE (SC)
|Jogeshwar Garg
|BJP
|BHINMAL
|Pooraram Choudhary
|BJP
|SANCHORE
|Sukhram Vishnoi
|INC
|RANIWARA
|Narayan Singh Dewal
|BJP
|SIROHI
|Sanyam Lodha
|Independant
|PINDWARA ABU (ST)
|Sama Ram Grasiya
|BJP
|REODAR (SC)
|Jagasi Ram
|BJP
- Dec 02, 2023 05:56 PM IST
Rajasthan Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am