close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan results LIVE: Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats
Live

Rajasthan results LIVE: Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats

Dec 03, 2023 07:19 AM IST
OPEN APP

LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats on December 3, 2023

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Jalore area constitutes - Ahore, Jalore, Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu, Reodar seats.

Voters queue up to cast their votes for the Rajasthan assembly elections
Voters queue up to cast their votes for the Rajasthan assembly elections(ANI)

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), Congress, Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), and CPI (M) are among the candidates running for election in the state. The BJP has notably refrained from forming any pre-election alliances.

Counting is underway for Jalore area constituencies:

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
AHORECounting to begin
JALORE (SC)Counting to begin
BHINMALCounting to begin
SANCHORECounting to begin
RANIWARACounting to begin
SIROHICounting to begin
PINDWARA ABU (ST)Counting to begin
REODAR (SC)Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jalore area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
AHOREChhagansinghBJP
JALORE (SC)Jogeshwar GargBJP
BHINMALPooraram ChoudharyBJP
SANCHORESukhram VishnoiINC
RANIWARANarayan Singh DewalBJP
SIROHISanyam LodhaIndependant
PINDWARA ABU (ST)Sama Ram GrasiyaBJP
REODAR (SC)Jagasi RamBJP

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

https://www.hindustantimes.com/elections/rajasthan-assembly-election

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 02, 2023 05:56 PM IST

    Rajasthan Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan assembly election rajasthan assembly elections + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out