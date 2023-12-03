Rajasthan results LIVE: Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Jodhpur area constitutes - Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran seats Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer, India, November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(REUTERS)

Counting is underway for Jodhpur area constituencies

Constituency Leading Candidate Party PHALODI Counting to begin - LOHAWAT Counting to begin - SHERGARH Counting to begin - SARDARPURA Counting to begin - JODHPUR Counting to begin - SOORSAGAR Counting to begin - LUNI Counting to begin - POKARAN Counting to begin -

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jodhpur area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party PHALODI Pabba Ram BJP LOHAWAT Kisana Ram Vishnoi INC SHERGARH Meena Kanwar INC SARDARPURA Ashok Gehlot INC JODHPUR Manisha Panwar INC SOORSAGAR Suryakanta Vyas BJP LUNI Mahendra Vishnoi INC POKARAN Shale Mohammad INC

