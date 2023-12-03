Live
Rajasthan results LIVE: Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran seats
Dec 03, 2023 06:10 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni and Pokaran on December 3, 2023
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27. Jodhpur area constitutes - Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran seats
Counting is underway for Jodhpur area constituencies
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jodhpur area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|PHALODI
|Pabba Ram
|BJP
|LOHAWAT
|Kisana Ram Vishnoi
|INC
|SHERGARH
|Meena Kanwar
|INC
|SARDARPURA
|Ashok Gehlot
|INC
|JODHPUR
|Manisha Panwar
|INC
|SOORSAGAR
|Suryakanta Vyas
|BJP
|LUNI
|Mahendra Vishnoi
|INC
|POKARAN
|Shale Mohammad
|INC
Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 02, 2023 12:41 AM IST
Rajasthan poll results: Counting to begin at 8am
