Rajasthan government set to buy luxury plane for VIPs

The airplane is being bought to fly senior dignitaries and government officials, to promote tourism and carry out other administrative requirements, according to the expression of interest released last year.

Jan 09, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Ashok Gehlot run Rajasthan government is buying a luxury aircraft to fly VIPs at a cost of about Rs 200 crore.
Ashok Gehlot run Rajasthan government is buying a luxury aircraft to fly VIPs at a cost of about Rs 200 crore.(HT Photo/File)
         

A committee chaired by Rajasthan chief secretary on Wednesday shortlisted two aviation firms for buying new multi-engine turbofan (jet) engine airplane worth Rs 200 crore for state dignitaries, said a senior official, privy to the development on the condition of anonymity.

The government of Rajasthan on October 15, 2019, had invited global expression of interest (EoI) to purchase a luxury plane with 10 executive club seats, excluding flight crew.

The airplane is being bought to fly senior dignitaries and government officials, to promote tourism and carry out other administrative requirements, according to the expression of interest released last year.

The senior Rajasthan government official, who was not willing to be named, said five firms had expressed their interest.

The committee comprising of state government officials and those from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) vetted all the submissions for technical specifications and safety features keeping climatic and geographical conditions of the state in mind.

The official said a sum of Rs 200 crore or thereabouts was likely to be spent on purchasing the plane and the approval had to come from the finance department and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot before placing the order.

Currently, the Rajasthan government owns two aircrafts, Super King Air B200 and King Air C 90A, while one is 30-years old, the other is over 15-years old.

“Both the planes are old and need to be replaced,” said the official.

In September 2019, one of the state aircraft, in which CM Gehlot was travelling had to make an emergency landing following a technical snag after take-off, the official said.

The plane procurement process was started in the last government led by Vasundhara Raje and an approximate amount of Rs 150 to 170 crore was estimated for the same. The finance department in the budget finalisation committee meeting had approved the proposal, but the process did not move ahead.

On November 9, 2019, Gujarat government had placed an order to purchase a Bombardier Challenger 650 worth Rs 191 crore for CM Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries.

