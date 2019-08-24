Rajasthan govt appoints special prosecutor in Rakbar case

india

Aug 24, 2019

The Rajasthan government on Thursday appointed special public prosecutor to pursue the case of Rakbar Khan, 31, who was lynched in Alwar while he was taking two cows to his village in Haryana in July 2018.

Ashok Sharma was named the SPP after the government took flak for the sloppy investigation that led to acquittal of six people accused of lynching dairy farmer Pehlu Khan also in Alwar in 2017. Rakbar Khan’s case is being heard in the same court.

Sharma will look into possible loopholes in the investigation and advice the local police on how to pursue the case in the court, a government official familiar with the development said.

He met police officers investigating Rakbar Khan’s case and pointed to problems in their investigation. “There are lapses in the investigation,” he said. Sharma said he will try to make amends. “We will try our best that this case does not go the Pehlu Khan case way,” he said.

