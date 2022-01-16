Rajasthan govt decides to handover Alwar case to CBI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan government on Sunday decided to refer the case of a mentally ill minor girl found in critical condition in the Alwar district to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a release from the chief minister’s office.

The release said that the decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The state government will send recommendations to the Centre in this regard at the earliest.

The girl was brutalised on Tuesday and was admitted to JK Lone hospital in Jaipur where she underwent surgery.

While the opposition was demanding a CBI probe in the case, CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the state government is open to get the matter investigated by any police officer outside Alwar, Crime Branch, SOG or the CBI as the girl’s family wants.

“The state police is already doing an independent and impartial investigation in the case. Still, if the family of the girl wants to get this matter investigated by any specific officer outside Alwar, or CID, Crime Branch, SOG or by CBI, then the state government is ready for this also,” he tweeted.

“The intention of the government is clear that there should be independent research in this matter and the reality of this incident should come to the fore,” he said.

Gehlot said that a detailed investigation to find out how the girl got the injuries is going on.

Two days after the medical report in which a panel of doctors ruled out the possibility of rape with the minor girl, the Alwar police said they are waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to reach a final conclusion.

The technical evidence and medical report indicated that the girl was not abducted or raped.

A senior police official on condition of anonymity said that the samples were collected by the forensic science experts and the report is awaited. “The medical report is already clear that the minor was not raped, now the FSL report will lead to the final conclusion,” the official said.

The police team investigating the case has not found any trace of blood on the overbridge, or the route travelled by the minor before reaching the bridge. Even the highly trained dog squad hasn’t been able to find any evidences.

Meanwhile, the child psychologists roped in by the police are trying to communicate with the girl but she is unable to give any clue. The minor cannot speak properly, even a sentence.

In another development, a driver of a vehicle has confirmed the girl walking on the bridge alone.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Satish Poonia demanded a CBI inquiry in the case. A delegation of BJP leaders also visited the family of the girl in Alwar today.

