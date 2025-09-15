Rajasthan govt school teacher kills woman who drove 600 km to convince him for marriage, arrested

A government school teacher in Rajasthan's Barmer district was arrested for killing a woman he had befriended on Facebook, after she travelled nearly 600 km to meet him, the police said Monday. “The woman's body was found in a car parked in Shiv Nagar under RIICO police station limits,” police said.(Representational)

The teacher, identified as Manaram (38), allegedly killed Mukesh Kumari (37), by hitting her with an iron rod at his house, and then placed her body on the driver's seat of her own car to make the murder look like an accident, Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Meena told PTI news agency.

Manaram had befriended the woman on Facebook in October 2024, and the two had since formed a friendship. Mukesh, who worked as an anganwadi supervisor in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, used to visit Manaram frequently. She had separated from her husband a decade ago, and wanted to settle down with Manaram, NDTV reported

She had arrived at his residence on September 10 and had been staying there since, according to PTI.

Police were called in after dispute between accused, victim day before murder

A dispute took place between Manaram and Mukesh, day before the latter was murdered. Mukesh drove to Manaram's village in Barmer and reached his house after asking for directions from other residents.

After reaching Manaram's residence, Mukesh informed the former's family about their relation, which angered Manaram, NDTV reported. Following this, local police were called in, and both were counselled to resolve the issue between them.

Manaram told Mukesh they would talk about the matter. However, the next day, the accused hit Mukesh with an iron rod at his home, and after placing her body in her car and parking the vehicle in Shiv Nagar, came back and slept.

“The woman's body was found in a car parked in Shiv Nagar under RIICO police station limits,” SP Meena told PTI. The probe revealed that both Manaram and Mukesh's phone locations were in the same location during the time of her death, thus leading them to the accused.