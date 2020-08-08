e-paper
Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to appoint over 6000 community health officers

Rajasthan govt to appoint over 6000 community health officers

The recruitment on the post of community health officer will be done in all blocks of Rajasthan, a statement said.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 13:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Health officials question a family member of a patient who tested positive for Covid-19 at Ramganj, in Jaipur on March 26, 2020.
Health officials question a family member of a patient who tested positive for Covid-19 at Ramganj, in Jaipur on March 26, 2020. (Himanshu Vyas/HT File Photo )
         

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal for the appointment of 6,310 community health officers under the National Health Mission, a statement said on Friday.

The recruitment on the post of community health officer will be done in all blocks of the state, it said.

The chief minister also cleared several other proposals including direct appointment of fourth grade employees on 326 posts in police department, according to the statement.

