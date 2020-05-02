e-paper
Rajasthan govt to send 7,000 stranded migrant labourers to Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan govt to send 7,000 stranded migrant labourers to Uttar Pradesh

india Updated: May 02, 2020 17:06 IST
Urvashi Dev Rawal
Bharatpur: Rajasthan government is repatriating 7,000 stranded migrant labourers to Uttar Pradesh (UP) by its state transport buses.

The Bharatpur district administration authorities have set up a transit camp at Rarah, which shares a border with neighbouring Mathura in western UP, for the migrants, who got stranded because of the ongoing nationwide lockdown restrictions that have been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Similarly, the UP government has set up another transit camp on the other side of the interstate border. All incoming migrants to UP are being screened there and after that, they are being allowed to proceed to board the buses that would take them to the districts closer to their respective native places. All of them have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their return home, the officials said.

Naresh Kumar Malaw, additional district magistrate, Bharatpur, said around 4,500 migrant labourers stranded in Rajasthan have crossed over to neighbouring UP by 150-odd state-run buses. The rest would reach by Sunday, he added.

Hawa Singh, circle inspector, Bharatpur City, said all the migrants are being allowed to cross over after verifying their personal details such as name, address and mobile phone number, which would be shared with UP authorities to ensure that their travel and medical history are known to the authorities concerned.

