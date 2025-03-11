Jaipur, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Tuesday said the state government will write to the Central Board of Secondary Education to take action against a Jaipur school for allegedly hurting sentiments associated with the Holi festival. Rajasthan govt to write to CBSE over Jaipur school’s Holi colour restriction

St Angela Sophia School in Jaipur issued a message requesting students to refrain from bringing Holi colours to school and said that any student found with colours "may not be allowed to appear for the examination."

However, the school clarified that the restriction was not for celebrating Holi, but for using synthetic and harmful colours during the celebration.

On Sunday, the school circulated a message to parents requesting that the their wards must refrain from from bringing Holi colours to school.

"While we truly understand the excitement this vibrant occasion brings, we kindly request that students to refrain from bringing Holi colours to school. This precaution is important to ensure a safe and positive environment for all our students," the message read.

"We seek your support in reminding your ward about this request. We trust that with your cooperation, we can maintain a happy and harmonious atmosphere at school. If any student is found with colours, they may not be allowed to appear for the examination," it added.

Reacting to the message, Dilawar said the school's stance was inappropriate.

In a video message, the minister said, "Holi is a festival and we celebrate it by applying colours. The school is affiliated to CBSE and we will write to the board asking why they do not cancel the recognition as per the rules."

"These are festivals related to faith, and they are commenting on them," he added.

The school, however, clarified that the restriction was not on celebrating Holi but was aimed at preventing the use of synthetic and harmful colours.

"We wanted the students to complete their exams and to refrain from harmful and chemical colours. It was a precautionary measure," school principal Sister Cynthia said.

"We are going to organise a Holi celebration for students in the school premises on Wednesday," she said, adding that the parents and students have been informed about the event.

A teacher at the school confirmed that natural colours and flowers will be used to celebrate Holi on the school premises on Wednesday.

