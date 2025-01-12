Rajasthan HC orders fresh merit list for veterinary officer recruitment

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday quashed the selection list issued by the Rajasthan public service commission (RPSC) for the 2019 veterinary officer recruitment. This ruling applies to candidates who neither appeared for the final-year examination of the bachelor of veterinary science and animal husbandry (B.V.Sc.) course nor submitted their examination forms by the application deadline of November 24, 2019. Some petitioners also challenged their exclusion from the selection list, asserting that they had passed the final year exam by the interview date and met the eligibility criteria specified in the advertisement (Representative photo)

The court was hearing a case that revolved around an advertisement issued in 2019 for 900 positions, which explicitly said that only candidates who had appeared for or were appearing in the final year of the B.V.Sc. course could apply. Applicants were required to provide proof of their educational qualifications before the interview.

Group ‘A’ petitioners argued that the commission had erroneously included candidates in the list who were enrolled in the final year but had not taken the final exam or submitted the required forms. Group ‘B’ petitioners raised concerns about their potential rejection. Some petitioners also challenged their exclusion from the selection list, asserting that they had passed the final year exam by the interview date and met the eligibility criteria specified in the advertisement.

During the hearings, senior counsel Vikas Baliya and advocate Hanuman Singh Choudhary represented Group ‘A’ petitioners, while advocate general Rajendra Prasad appeared for the state.

Justice Dinesh Mehta of the single bench ruled in favour of Group ‘A’ petitioners, stating, “The merit list/select list issued by the commission, to the extent of including candidates who have neither appeared in the final year examination of B.V.Sc. nor have submitted the examination form by November 24, 2019 (the last date of submitting application forms), is hereby quashed.”

The court further directed the RPSC, “The commission is instructed to prepare a fresh merit list for recommendation to the state, excluding all such candidates who neither appeared in the final year examination of B.V.Sc. nor filled in the examination form and deposited the examination fee by the last date of submitting application forms (November 24, 2019). The necessary actions should be completed within two months from the date of this order.”