Rajasthan HC wants action against POCSO court judge for bail to rape accused

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:09 IST

The Rajasthan High Court has directed action against the judge of a POCSO court (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act)who granted bail to accused of the rape of a specially abled minor girl.

To the high court chief justice, Justice Indrajeet Singh recommended strict action against the judge of the POSCO court in Dholpur, public prosecutor Sher Singh Mahela told reporters on Tuesday.

The judge had given bail to the accused despite the high court having dismissed their bail plea three times earlier.

The matter came to the high court after the father of the victim had approached the court seeking cancellation of bail granted to the accused, Mahela said.

He said the two accused, Punjab Singh and Yashveer Singh, had raped the 17-year-old differently abled girl on September 22, 2016.

They were arrested and are in jail since April 2017.

Mahela said a friend of the victim, a student of class 12, had taken her out during the break time. The accused were waiting outside the school on a motorcycle and forcibly took the victim with them.

They took her to an isolated spot where they raped her for four days. When the girl did not reach home, her father filed a missing person complaint with police and she was found four days later.

After being jailed in 2017, the duo had approached the high court for bail on three occasions but their petitions were dismissed all three times, said Mahela.

However, in May this year, POCSO court presiding officer Mukesh Tyagi had granted them bail on May 4, he said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 12:08 IST