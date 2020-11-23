e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan health minister tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to RUHS

Rajasthan health minister tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to RUHS

Minister Raghu Sharma interacted with patients and inspected the facilities. He also interacted with the staff and doctors and thanked them for their services during the pandemic

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(HT photo)
         

Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and was admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), the biggest dedicated coronavirus hospital in Jaipur.

After reaching RUHS, the minister interacted with patients and inspected the facilities. He said, “I am Covid-19 positive now and can easily interact with patients about their problems and mental health.” RUHS is providing quality health services to patients, he added.

The minister also interacted with the staff and doctors and thanked them for their services during the pandemic. Forest and environment minister Sukhram Vishnoi too had tested positive on November and is quarantined at his residence in Jalore since.

Also read | India’s active caseload remains below 5% of total Covid-19 cases

Earlier, three ministers of Ashok Gehlot Cabinet had tested positive – Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, BD Kalla and Udai Lal Anjana. They all have recovered.

Meanwhile, a day before participating in the meeting chaired by the PM Narendra Modi for Covid-19 vaccine and its distribution, the CM held discussions with senior officials on Monday.

As directed by the Centre, the state government has prepared a database of health care workers who will be given priority for Covid-19 vaccination.

These names have to be uploaded on Centre’s Covid-19 Vaccination Beneficiary Management System.

tags
top news
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Sensex jumps 194 points to end at 44,077; Nifty rises 67 points to 12,926
Sensex jumps 194 points to end at 44,077; Nifty rises 67 points to 12,926
China says it has eliminated poverty from last nine poorest counties
China says it has eliminated poverty from last nine poorest counties
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In