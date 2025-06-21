Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Rajasthan: Man takes own life, accuses 4 of torturing him in suicide note in Kota

PTI |
Jun 21, 2025 01:44 AM IST

Dushyant, a private sector employee living with his parents and sisters, went into his room Thursday afternoon and never came out.

A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself in his house in Kota, the police said on Friday.

Dushyant Pandey left an eight-page note naming four men—Narendra Nagar, Ravi Tiwari, Shankar Rai, and Rambhagat—accusing them of financial harassment that drove him to suicide. (Stock) (Pic used for representation)(HT_PRINT)
Dushyant Pandey left an eight-page note naming four men—Narendra Nagar, Ravi Tiwari, Shankar Rai, and Rambhagat—accusing them of financial harassment that drove him to suicide. (Stock) (Pic used for representation)(HT_PRINT)

Dushyant Pandey left an eight-page note in which he named four individuals- Narendra Nagar, Ravi Tiwari, Shankar Rai and Rambhagat, accusing them of torturing him over financial matters, which he claimed led him to take this extreme step, the police said.

According to the police, Dushyant, who worked in the private sector and lived with his parents and sisters, went into his room on Thursday afternoon and did not come out.

Read | Kerala woman dies by suicide after male friend subjected to 'mob trial'; PFI-linked workers arrested

On Friday morning, Dushyant's father called the police after receiving no response from his son and noticing that his door remained bolted.

The police rushed to the residence and broke the door open to find Dushyant hanging from the ceiling fan, Borkheda Police Station Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj said.

Initial inquiry suggests that Dushyant was allegedly experiencing a monetary crisis and was involved in cheque bounce cases, he further said.

A case was lodged to determine the actual reason behind Dushyant's extreme step and investigate the role of the persons mentioned in his note, the CI added.

Dushyant's body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem on Friday afternoon.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based)

Rajasthan: Man takes own life, accuses 4 of torturing him in suicide note in Kota
Follow Us On