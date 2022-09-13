Rajasthan minister attacks Sachin Pilot after shoes hurled: ‘If he becomes CM…'

Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna on Monday launched a scathing attack on former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot after shoes were hurled allegedly by the latter's supporters at a mass meeting attended by both BJP and Congress leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If Sachin Pilot becomes the chief minister by throwing a shoe at me, then he should be made soon because today I do not feel like fighting. The day I come to fight, then only one will be left and I do not want this," the minister said in a tweet.

The shoe hurling incident occurred during an event organised to mark the immersion of the ashes of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, a Gurjar leader who spearheaded several agitations in Rajasthan for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. (Also Read | On Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna's 'free me...' tweet, CM said this)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP state president Satish Poonia, Congress MLA and industries minister Shakuntala Rawat, and sports minister Ashok Chandna were among those present in the meeting.

However, Pilot, who also belongs to the Gurjar community, was not there. As soon as Congress leaders got on the dais, Pilot's supporters in the crowd, upset over the former deputy chief minister allegedly not being invited to the programme, started hooting and raising 'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' slogans. Some of them even also hurled shoes towards the stage, reported PTI. The footwear did not make contact with anyone as they fell short of the dais.

Police had to be called in to control the situation.

Following the incident, Chandna tweeted, "Today a wonderful sight was seen- When Rajendra Rathod, (then cabinet member) who ordered the killing of 72 persons came on the stage, was applauded and shoes were thrown at those whose family members went to jail during the 'Gurjar reservation' agitation."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The family members of the martyrs were sitting on the platform on which the shoes were thrown, at least they should have been taken care of," he said in another tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON