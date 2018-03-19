Rajasthan: Nine booked for beating up man after ‘attempted rape’

Rajasthan police have booked nine people for beating up a man after he allegedly attempted to rape a minor in Keshoraipatan, Bundi district, on Saturday. Five of them are yet to be identified.

Although a video of the incident went viral on Sunday, police waited a day for the man to record his statement before registering a case. The attackers had allegedly tied up the man’s limbs before allegedly hitting him with sticks.

Police have also booked the man for attempted rape on a complaint filed by the girl’s family. No arrests have been made so far.

Keshoraipatan station house officer Ramanand Yadav said 29-year-old Shakeel Mohammad was nabbed by relatives of the girl he allegedly tried to rape. “They tied his hands and dragged him for several metres before beating him up. Local residents took Shakeel to the hospital after he fell unconscious,” he added.

Yadav said a case under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to commit culpable homicide) was lodged against the father and three brothers of the girl, besides five unidentified individuals, after Ahmad recorded his statement on Monday. A case of rape (Section 376) was registered against the man on a complaint filed by the girl’s family, the officer added.

Yadav said more arrests will be made after further investigation.