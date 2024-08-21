Rajasthan on alert amid Bharat bandh call; schools shut in 16 districts

The Rajasthan government is on alert following the nationwide strike organised by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti in protest against the Supreme Court’s recent judgment on reservations, where it stated that the states must identify ‘creamy layer’ in Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and exclude them from the quota benefits. The ‘Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti’ are observing a day-long Bharat Bandh today

Several SC/ST groups in Rajasthan have extended their support for the bandh. The government has closed the schools in as many as 16 districts, while the internet has also been suspended in several parts.

According to the officials aware of the development, district collectors in Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Sikar, Bhilwara, Deeg, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Tonk, Neem Ka Thana, Kota, Sriganganagar, and Chittorgarh have directed the administration to shut the schools and the coaching centres. Meanwhile, university exams in Kota were also postponed.

Officials said that the internet was suspended in several parts, including Jaipur, Sikar, Bharatpur, Gangapur City, Jhunjhunu, and Deeg, while the liquor shops in Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu, Kota, and a few parts in Jaipur Rural area were also shut, declaring a dry day by the administration.

Ahead of the bandh, Rajasthan police chief Utakal Ranjan Sahoo took a meeting with the police superintendents and the commissioners of all the districts and directed them to deploy an additional force across the state to ensure law and order in the state.

“The senior officials were also asked to visit the sensitive areas since early morning. All the district officials were also asked to keep an eye on the situation constantly from the control rooms. The cyber cells in the districts were also assigned to monitor on social media and take action against the users spreading rumours,” said an official.

In Jaipur, police commissioner Biju George Joseph has already initiated dialogue with groups supporting the strike. The authorities are taking proactive measures to prevent any potential conflicts or disruptions during the protest.

On Wednesday morning, many parts of the state were seen being completely stalled as the markets and transports were shut. People were also not seen on the roads in several areas of the state, including the major cities such as Jaipur and Jodhpur Walled City.

Reports on sporadic clashes came from Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, and Pali, where the protesters took out a rally and allegedly tried to shut the market forcefully.

“Several people have started gathering here, and we expect that they will take out a procession from here. We have appealed to them to hold peaceful protests and coordinate with police,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jodhpur East, Alok Shrivastava.

Jaipur North DCP Rashi Dogra Dudi said, “We have appealed to the people to hold peaceful protests. We are keeping an eye on the rallies. The cyber cell is also actively coordinating with us. Additional police force was deployed across the Walled City area.”

Meanwhile, J P Vimal, the coordinator of the Anusuchit Jaati Janjaati Samyukt Sangharsh Samiti, said, “We have appealed to everyone to keep the market shut in support of the bandh. However, the emergency services such as hospitals, institutes, transport, railways, petrol pumps, etc. will remain open. We aim to make it a peaceful bandh, and we are also in regular touch with the administration.”

Commenting on the development, the leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly, Tikaram Jully, said, “Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across the country have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ today in protest against the decision given by the Supreme Court regarding creamy layer and sub-categorisation in SC/ST reservation. There is an appeal to all sections of society to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours. Let us all maintain social harmony in a peaceful manner.”

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party minister Kirodi Lal Meena said, “I am supporting the Supreme Court decision. I believe that a few people are conducting the bandh for political advantage.”

In an official statement on Tuesday, Rajasthan social justice and empowerment minister Avinash Gehlot also said, “Reservation to SC and SC is provided under constitutional provisions. A centralised list has been created by the Central Government for SC SC under Articles 341 and 342. There is no provision for sub-classification in it, nor is the concept of creamy layer applicable. Whatever final decision the Central Government takes in this regard, steps can be taken accordingly by the state government.”

The Supreme Court in a judegement on Thursday ruled that sub-classification within the SC and ST is permissible.

A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud held by a 6:1 majority that the further sub-classification of SCs and STs by states can be permitted to ensure the grant of quota to more backward castes inside these groups.