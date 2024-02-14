 Rajasthan: Panel constituted to review decisions of previous government | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Rajasthan: Panel constituted to review decisions of previous government

Rajasthan: Panel constituted to review decisions of previous government

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2024 04:32 PM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has promised a probe into the alleged corruption under the previous Congress government

A Cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to review decisions and schemes of the previous Congress administration in Rajasthan and recommend whether they should be continued.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. (ANI)
Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. (ANI)

Free mobile phones for women, distribution of ration kits, and formation of new districts are among the matters to be reviewed. The committee held its first meeting on Tuesday and discussed the decisions of 16 departments.

Health minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, who heads the panel, said matters about six departments were discussed at the meeting. “...the ministers and principal secretaries of those departments will first examine those decisions and then they will send it to the committee which will study them and give recommendations.”

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has promised probe into alleged corruption during the previous Congress government’s tenure. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the state in December 2023 and stopped the issuance of new tenders and work orders. The committee is looking into all tenders issued at higher rates than those fixed.

People aware of the matter said that scrutiny of all the big tenders of the public works, water supply, electricity, women and child development, and IT departments has started. The government has also ordered a probe into question paper leaks during the previous Congress government.

