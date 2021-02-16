Rajasthan police, ATS seize 7 kg heroin in Barmer, arrest suspected drug runner
- The police and the ATS are trying to find out who supplied the drugs from Pakistan.
A joint team of Rajasthan’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the police seized a consignment of 7 kilogram of heroin from a man in a village along the border with Pakistan in Barmer district late Monday night.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment had been smuggled from across the border, the ATS said in a statement.
The consignment was seized from an accused named Bacchu Khan in Ramjan Ki Gaffan village along the border with Pakistan. Officials said that the consignment was smuggled into India about four days ago. Bacchu Khan is a resident of Sheo in Barmer, police said.
Khan was arrested when he was returning after taking delivery of the consignment from another man. The accused had reportedly demanded the consignment but sent another man to take delivery. The ATS and police are trying to find out the identity of the man who handed the consignment to Khan and the supplier from Pakistan. Khan is currently being interrogated.
Police also said that during the past seven months two consignments of fake Indian currency with a face value of ₹12 lakhs were smuggled from Pakistan.
In August last year, thr Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a man who crossed the fence at the international border and entered India. Recently a man from Barmer district went to Pakistan by crossing the fence at the international border.
