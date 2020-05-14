Rajasthan records 268 new Covid-19 positive cases in 12 hours

india

Updated: May 14, 2020 14:06 IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan has reported 268 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in the last 12 hours, as the desert state’s total count rose to 4,394.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary (ACS), state health department, said that a two-month-old infant, who had come from Agra to Jaipur, died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning. “He was suffering from a congenital heart condition and was admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital a day before,” the ACS said.

Rajasthan’s Covid-19 related death toll stands at 122, including 62 in Jaipur alone.

On Thursday till 9am, 66 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the state. Of the 66 new cases, 13 were from Jaipur, while Udaipur and Nagaur reported 20 and 16 cases, respectively. Jodhpur and Sikar recorded seven and three cases, respectively. Ajmer and Jalore reported two cases each, and Alwar, Karauli and Kota reported one case each.

On Wednesday, 202 Covid-19 positive cases were reported, the highest in a single day since the outbreak was first reported in the state. Jaipur reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 61, including 16 healthcare workers. Udaipur reported 33 new Covid-19 positive cases, followed by Jalore (28) and Pali (27),

In Jaipur, a doctor tested Covid-19 positive along with five ward boys, six nursing staff, two Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and computer operators each. The government-run SMS hospital, Kanwatiya hospital, Mahila Chikitsalya, and JK Lone hospital reported 10 Covid-19 positive cases of healthcare workers.

In Jaipur, curfew has been imposed in 37 out of 60 police stations, as the viral outbreak is no longer confined to the walled city. The state capital has reported 1,355 Covid-19 positive cases so far.

At least 17 people, belonging to people from all walks of life such as eight vegetable sellers, rickshaw pullers, painters, courier boys and workers in a stationary shop and a gemstone unit, have been found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.

So far 2,575 people have recovered, while Covid-19 active cases in the state are 1,697. The state government has collected 1,94,683 swab samples to date.