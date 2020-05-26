Rajasthan records 3 more Covid-19 related deaths; 236 new cases take tally to 7,536

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:45 IST

Three more people died due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the toll to 170 as 236 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in the state, officials said.

With these new cases, the total number of Covid-19 infections in the state has reached 7,536.

“Three deaths, including two in Jaipur and one in Rajsamand, were recorded in the state. As many as 236 fresh cases were reported,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh, said.

Of the 236 new cases, 32 were reported from Jaipur, 27 from Sirohi, 25 each from Sikar and Udaipur, 23 in Pali, 13 in Nagaur, 12 each in Jhalawar and Dungarpur, 11 in Rajsamand, 10 in Kota, among others.

While there are 3,090 active cases in the state, a total of 3,767 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease.

Jaipur has recorded a maximum of 81 deaths and 1,860 coronavirus cases in the state, followed by Jodhpur which has recorded 17 deaths and 1,278 cases.

Among the total 7,536 cases in the state are 2,011 migrants who have recently returned to Rajasthan from other states/UTs.