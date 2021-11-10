Rajasthan reports 28 dengue deaths, highest in 6 years

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported over 12,600 confirmed cases of dengue this year, including 28 casualties between January and November, highest since 2015, according to state health department.

The tally of confirmed cases in 2020 were 2,023 and seven deaths during the same period ; in 2019, the cases were 13,686 and 18 deaths; in 2018, it was 9,911 and 14 deaths; in 2017, the cases were 8,427 and 14 deaths; and in 2016 it was 5,292 and 16 deaths, according to the health department data. The number of cases in 2015 was 4,043 and seven deaths, according to official data. The maximum cases this year is reported from Jaipur (2,391), Kota (1,227), Jhalawar (883) and Jodhpur (870), the official data shows.

Commenting on the status of dengue, Principal SMS Medical College, Dr Sudheer Bhandari on Tuesday , said, “This is seasonal dengue fever, where the mortality rate reduces if the patient reports on time. The deaths are usually due to late reporting.”

He said this time cases of Dengue serotype -2 and 3 are reported which are more dangerous to liver, brain and heart. Besides preventive measures, early reporting is very important, Bhandari said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, earlier this week, directed the local bodies to do conduct regular fogging and the district administration to continuously monitor the seasonal diseases. “We have to be vigilant against seasonal diseases and dengue and to make the common man aware to prevent them. The government managed the Covid-19 pandemic efficiently, the work of prevention and treatment of dengue and other seasonal diseases is being done by the government effectively,” he said, during a review meeting on seasonal diseases .