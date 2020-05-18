e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, count breaches 5000-mark; tally at 5,375

Rajasthan reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, count breaches 5000-mark; tally at 5,375

On Sunday, Rajasthan had recorded the highest single-day spike of 242 new Covid-19 cases and five fatalities.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 15:41 IST
hindustantimes.com |Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com |Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At least 133 people have succumbed to the deadly infection till date in Rajasthan. There are 2,170 active Covid-19 cases currently, according to the state health department.
At least 133 people have succumbed to the deadly infection till date in Rajasthan. There are 2,170 active Covid-19 cases currently, according to the state health department. (HT PHOTO.)
         

Rajasthan on Monday reported three new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to 5,375 in the state.

At least 133 people have succumbed to the deadly infection till date in Rajasthan. There are 2,170 active Covid-19 cases currently, according to the state health department.

On Sunday, Rajasthan had recorded the highest single-day spike of 242 new Covid-19 cases and five fatalities.

ALSO READ | 45% of Rajasthan’s coronavirus patients in 21-40 age group: Govt

On Sunday, two more deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur, Bikaner and Kota.

Of the 242 fresh Covid-19 cases, Jaipur had recorded the maximum of 60, followed by Jodhpur 43, Dungarpur 18, Udaipur 17, Pali 14, Churu 13, Sikar 12, Nagaur 11, Rajsamand and Sirohi 10 each, Bhilwara, Kota and Bikaner five each, Barmer four, Jalore three, Alwar, Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu two each, Ajmer, Dausa, Jhalawar, Karauli, Pratapgarh and Sawaimadhopur one each.

In the state, a total of 3,055 Covid-19 patients have recovered.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to form a separate team for intensive monitoring of the coronavirus infection, which would provide thorough feedback on its spread and other aspects. Based on this, the state government will formulate its strategy, a senior government official said

.Gehlot said that a large number of migrants from other states have reached villages. Special attention should be given in rural areas as there may be a risk of the infection spreading in such areas, the chief minister cautioned.

The Rajasthan government will soon be running Shramik Special buses for migrants heading home on foot through national highways after Sunday’s lockdown 4.0 guidelines permitted inter-state travel through buses and other vehicles. 

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In