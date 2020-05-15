45% of Rajasthan’s coronavirus patients in 21-40 age group: Govt

india

As much as 45% of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in Rajasthan belong to the 21-40 years age group and the majority are men, the state’s health department data shows.

According to the data, 62.7% of patients are men and 37.3% are women out of the total Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan.

Of the 4,418 Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, “21% patients belong to 0-20 year age group; 45.5% are from 21-40 years age; 24.1% are from 41-50 age group, and 9.1% have crossed 60 years”, the department said.

Rajasthan on Thursday reported 206 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till 9pm, as the desert state’s tally rose to 4,534, including 267 positive cases of migrants.

Of the 206 new cases, 59 were from Udaipur, 36 from Jodhpur, 20 and 22 cases respectively from Jaipur and Jalore.

Whereas Nagaur recorded 17 cases, eight each in Barmer and Sirohi, seven each in Sikar and Ajmer, five each in Pali and Jhunjhunu, four each in Rajsamand and Churu and one each in Kota, Alwar and Dungarpur.

Among the cases in migrant workers, the maximum at 40 was from Jalore, followed by Pali at 34, Rajsamand at 28, Sirohi at 22, Ajmer at 19, Churu at 15, Nagaur at 14 and 10 each from Dungarpur, Jhunjhnu, Sikar and Udaipur.

Rajasthan’s Covid-19 related death toll stands at 125, including 63 fatalities in the state capital of Jaipur. Till date, 2,397 people have been discharged and there are 1,771 active cases.