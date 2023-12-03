Rajasthan Results 2023: Winners list from Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariawad, Aspur
LIVE counting updates for Raj assembly seats for Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariwad, Aspur seats on December 3, 2023.
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Udaipur area constitutes are Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwara, Udaipur Rural, Udaipur, Salumber, Dhariawad, and Aspur seats.
Results for Udaipur area constituencies. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|GOGUNDA (ST)
|Pratap Lal Bheel
|BJP
|JHADOL (ST)
|Babulal Kharadi
|BJP
|KHERWARA (ST)
|Dayaram Parmar
|INC
|UDAIPUR RURAL (ST)
|Phool Singh Meena
|BJP
|UDAIPUR
|Tarachand Jain (Win)
|BJP
|SALUMBER (ST)
|Amritlal Meena (Win)
|BJP
|DHARIAWAD (ST)
|Thavar Chand (Win)
|BAP
|ASPUR (ST)
|Umesh Meena
|BAP
2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|GOGUNDA (ST)
|Pratap Lal Bheel
|BJP
|JHADOL (ST)
|Babu Lal
|BJP
|KHERWARA (ST)
|Dayaram Parmar
|INC
|UDAIPUR RURAL (ST)
|Phool Singh Meena
|BJP
|UDAIPUR
|Gulab Chand Kataria
|BJP
|SALUMBER (ST)
|Amrit Lal Meena
|BJP
|DHARIYAWAD (ST)
|Gotam Lal
|BJP
|ASPUR (ST)
|Gopichand Meena
|BJP
Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage link
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 03, 2023 02:02 PM IST
BJP's Tarachand Jain leads
BJP's Tarachand Jain leads in Udaipur, Rajasthan.Dec 03, 2023 09:31 AM IST
Here is what happened in the previous elections in Rajasthan
1. In 2018, the Congress became the single largest party with 100 seats, short of the majority by 1 seat in the 200-member assembly. This time, 199 seats went to the election.
2. In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats and the Congress managed only 21 seats.
3. In 2008, the Congress won 96 seats and the BJP won 78 seats…Read MoreDec 03, 2023 08:01 AM IST
Counting has begun
Stay tuned with Hindustan Times to find out more about election.Dec 03, 2023 07:17 AM IST
Congress leader Gourav Vallabh showed his optimism
“The voters of Udaipur are with us. Our priorities are to generate employment opportunities for youth, double tourist footfall, and strengthen the mining industry among others,” Congress leader Gourav Vallabh showed his optimism on the vote day in Udaipur.Dec 01, 2023 11:31 PM IST
Rajasthan poll results for Udaipur constituencies: Counting to begin at 8amStory SavedLive ScoreStart 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe NowYour Subscription Plan
-