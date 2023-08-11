Rajasthan shocker again: Class 12 student's body found in well; kin allege rape by school teacher

In yet another crime against girls in Rajasthan, the body of a Class 12 student was found in a well in the Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday, with locals alleging that she was raped and later murdered by her school teacher, news agency PTI reported citing police.

The accused teacher Ramratan Meena has been detained and is being interrogated, (PTI Photo/Representative use)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case of rape and murder has been registered against the accused at the Bonli police station. The girl, 16, a student at a government school, had gone missing on August 8. Her father lodged a complaint against her school teacher Ramratan Meena for abducting her, PTI reported quoting Bonli circle officer Bonli Meena said.

Anguished over the incident, the relatives of the girl and local villagers staged a protest on Thursday placing the body in the school playground – demanding compensation, removal of the entire school staff, investigation by senior police officers and immediate arrest of the accused, the police said.

The post-mortem of the body could not be conducted due to the protest. The accused teacher Ramratan Meena has been detained and is being interrogated, the circle officer said, adding that he has been suspended by the school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the male staff of the school have also been removed, the CO said. Attacking the government over the incident, Rajendra Rathore, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, said the crime against women has increased in the state under Congress rule.

“The safety of women has become the biggest question today under Congress rule. Another girl was raped and murdered in Sawai Madhopur. This incident of throwing the dead body into the well is shameful to humanity. This incident is also a question mark on the law and order of the state,” he said.

Slamming the government's launch of the 'Indira Gandhi Smartphone' scheme for women on Thursday, Rathore said girls and women in the state need justice instead of smartphones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ashok Gehlot government is already facing the Opposition heat over the past week after the alleged gang rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on August 2. Police have arrested four people, including the main accused, and detained a minor in connection with the case.

In another recent incident, an eight-year-old girl was raped by a 25-year-old man in Pali district when she went to her neighbour’s house to get buttermilk on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. Police said the accused is still on the run. The incident took place under Khinwara police station area on Tuesday evening but the case was lodged on Wednesday. The girl’s family members informed police that they could not approach them on Tuesday night as there was no mode of communication from their village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON