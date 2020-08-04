e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan: SOG requests local court to transfer investigation of toppling of govt to ACB

Rajasthan: SOG requests local court to transfer investigation of toppling of govt to ACB

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 14:27 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Jaykishan Sharma
Hindustantimes
         

Jaipur: The special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has done a U-turn about the three first information reports (FIRs) registered in July related to the toppling of the Ashok Gehlot-led government by requesting a local court to transfer the investigation to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

“We have requested the court to transfer the investigation to the ACB because the preliminary probe has revealed that the charges of inducement of Rajasthan Assembly lawmakers cannot be categorised as sedition. More details will be shared soon,” said Ashok Rathore, additional director general of police (ADGP), SOG, Rajasthan Police.

The SOG has registered three FIRS on the basis of complaints filed by the chief whip of Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, which pertained to horse-trading allegedly aimed at dislodging the Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

The first FIR was registered on July 10, in which the two accused, Ashok Jain from Banswara and Bharat Malani, were arrested and are in judicial custody.

The second and third FIRs were registered on July 17.

In the second FIR, Bhanwarlal Sharma, one of the 18 dissident Congress lawmakers, who is backing the sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, a businessman-turned-political fixer Sanjay Jain and one Gajendra Singh were booked.

On July 17, the ACB also registered a case against the three accused, who were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

Vivek Bajwa, the counsel for Jain, said that the SOG has filed an application in the chief judicial magistrate’s court that the shreds of evidence found to date are not applicable under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, and the ACB could be entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the probe.

He also demanded Jain’s bail on the ground that the charges levelled against his client are a bailable offence.

“We have requested the court that the SOG FIRs only related to criminal conspiracy, a bailable offence. We have requested the court to grant bail to my client, Sanjay Jain,” Bajwa added.

top news
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive
In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive
Mumbai rains LIVE: MeT dept sounds red alert for heavy rains today, tomorrow
Mumbai rains LIVE: MeT dept sounds red alert for heavy rains today, tomorrow
Covid-19 LIVE: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s condition is stable, says health min
Covid-19 LIVE: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s condition is stable, says health min
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In