Rajasthan govt begins online auction of Potash block licence

The mines department of Rajasthan has started the process of e-auction for a composite license of the Khidarpur potash block of Gharsisar and Karauli Sapotra in Churu district from Monday, said Veenu Gupta, additional chief secretary of mines, petroleum and industries on Tuesday.

Potash is used as a fertilizer, being the third important component as a soil nutrient after nitrogen and phosphorus (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bidding process will be completed by September 4, she said. “Potash is not yet being mined in the country and the country is completely dependent on imports from abroad,” Gupta added. “This will be the first time in the country that auction has been initiated for commercial license of two potash blocks. Potash deposits have been found in Bikaner division and around Karauli in Rajasthan. Both the blocks are being auctioned for composite license by the department.”

According to preliminary results of potash deposits in the country, more than 95% of India’s reserves are possibly in Rajasthan, Gupta said. Exploration in this regard continues in Bharusari, Satipura , Jhandawali, Khujan, Jorkia , Lakhasar and Jetpur.

India imports potash worth more than ₹10,000 crore every year, mainly from Canada, Belarus, Russia and Jordan. Some smaller quantities are also imported from Israel, Saudi Arabia and Germany. India’s annual potash and phosphate fertilizer subsidy bill is ₹38,000 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The e-auction of composite license of Ghadsisar and Khidarpur potash blocks started on July 31, said Sandesh Nayak, director, mines and petroleum. The tender document will be sold till August 16, and bids can be placed till September 4.

Potash is used as a fertilizer, being the third important component as a soil nutrient after nitrogen and phosphorus, Nayak said. Apart from fertilizer, other uses of potash are in making glass, gunpowder, chemicals and petrochemicals.

India’s own mining of potash will reduce dependence on imports and will boost Make in India for fertilizers. The ministry of chemicals and fertilizers has finalised an action plan to make India Atmanirbhar in Phosphate to make India self-reliant in fertilizers. Mining leases for potash in Rajasthan is a step in this direction, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}