Modi slams Congress regimes in Karnataka and Rajasthan over lack of development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress-led governments in Karnataka and Rajasthan and said that when the power goes into the wrong hands, citizens and society face the effects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony at SP College on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

PM Modi was in Pune to launch the second phase of the Pune Metro rail, handing over the homes under Prime Minister Awas Yojana and inauguration of waste to energy plant.

PM said that the country is witnessing development in all directions in Maharashtra, however, what is happening in Karnataka is also before the nation.

“Like Pune, Bengaluru is a big IT and global investors hub. Bengaluru and Karnataka needed to undergo rapid development. However, the way the government was formed by making announcements, the ill effects of this is being witnessed by the entire country with concerns raised,” Modi said while referring to populist announcements made by Congress Party before recently held assembly elections.

The Congress party secured a 43% vote share with 136 seats with its campaign revolving around key issues against the ruling BJP and five guarantees it offered to voters before polls. After the formation of the government, Congress started fulfilling its promises in the state.

“When a political party empties state coffers for its interests, the people of that state bear the brunt while the future of young generations is also in danger. Announcements help the party to form the government but the future of the people is in danger,” said PM Modi.

Modi also referred to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar’s refusal to the allocation of funds during the current financial year for undertaking development work in assembly constituencies across the state, on the pretext of implementing five pre-poll guarantees promised by the Congress party.

“The Karnataka government is accepting that it doesn’t have money for the development of Bengaluru and the state as the coffers are empty. This is extremely concerning for the country,” Modi said, adding that in Rajasthan too the situation is the same.

“Same is the situation in Rajasthan where development is stalled and debt is mounting,” Modi said.

“To take the country forward and make it developed, niti (policy), niyat (intention), and nishtha (loyalty) are equally essential. These three things determine whether development will happen or not,” he said.

On Ajit Pawar-led NCP alliance

PM Modi also, for the first time referred to the realignment of political forces in Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction joined BJP-Shiv Sena government.

“Here in Maharashtra, different parties have come together with the same resolve of development. The target is the same, that with everyone’s contribution, work even better for Maharashtra, which should progress even faster,” Modi said in his 30-minute speech.

Speaking at the same function, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, that last year in March when Pune Metro rail’s initial stretch was inaugurated, he along with Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar were present in different roles.

“During the previous inauguration, all three of us - Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and I - were present but in different roles. Shinde was the urban development minister, I was the opposition leader, and Ajit Dada was the deputy CM. Now that we have come together, this journey of development will be expedited”

During the program, PM Modi flagged-off metro trains on two sections – between Garware College to Ruby Hall clinic, and Phugewadi to Civil Court. He also handed over 1,280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and over 2,650 PMAY houses constructed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to the beneficiaries.

“Before 2014, the metro network was available in only five cities and spread over 250 km. But now 900 km of metro routes are operational in 20 cities of the country. The work of the metro on 1,000 km is in progress. For a better urban life, quality public transport in cities is necessary,” Modi said.

In his speech, the PM also acknowledged the importance of Pune City and Maharashtra in Indian history, culture, and economy.

