Rajinikanth says political party launch will take more time, keeps supporters waiting

Actor Rajinikanth on Saturday scotched all speculations of him launching a political party on December 12, his birthday, extending the wait for the much-awaited move.

Having announced his decision to take the political plunge last New Year’s eve, he was expected to convert the rechristened fans club, Rajini Makkal Mandram into a political party and introduce the party flag. But the south Indian movie mogul appears to be in no hurry.

“We don’t have any plan to launch the party and introduce the flag on my birthday. It will take some more time as we have to complete certain works and be ready. We completed 90% of the work for the launch,” Rajinikanth told the media on his return to Tamil Nadu after a month-long break for the shoot of his upcoming film, ‘Petta’ in Kolkata.

While observers might call it procrastination, the celluloid idol would like his steps to be measured. But, even before Rajnikanth could launch his outfit, speculation is rife as to whether he would team up with the BJP, given his spiritual inclinations and close rapport with the saffron leadership.

The shooting of Petta, coming after the blockbuster, Kala, of director Pa Ranjith, was completed early and the actor tweeted about it on Friday, informing of his return to Chennai.

Following this, there was huge expectation among his fans that he would make an official announcement about the party launch.

However, Rajinikanth made it clear that he was not in a tearing hurry.

Asked about the ‘Me Too’ movement, he said it was a good one, but cautioned against its misuse. “I welcome the ‘Me Too’ movement and believe it could give protection to women. Yet, I want to stress that it should not be misused,” he said.

On the sexual harassment allegation of singer Chinmayi Sripada against award-winning Tamil lyricist R Vairamuthu, he pointed out that the latter had denied the charges.

“Vairamuthu has already refuted the allegations levelled by Chinmayi. Further, he had asked Chinmayi to approach the court and that he was ready to face it,” he pointed out.

Rajinikanth also batted for continuing traditions at the Sabarimala temple. “Though I welcome the Supreme Court judgment (allowing women of all ages into the temple), it would be better to follow the age-old traditions of Sabarimala,” he said.

However, actor-turned-politician, Kamal Hassan had a different take on Sabarimala. He was non-committal. The Makkal Neethi Maiyam party’s founder president said, “I have not been to Sabarimala and as such it’s hard to understand the issue. So, I cannot merely pass comments on it,” he told media.

