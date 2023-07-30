‘After Rajiv Gandhi’s death…': Woman farmer asks Sonia Gandhi. Her reply | Watch

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Sunday shared a video clip in which a group of women farmers can be seen interacting with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. In the clip, the women farmers from Haryana, who had travelled to New Delhi to meet the Congress leaders, are seen asking Sonia Gandhi how coped after the assassination of her husband and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Women farmers are seen interacting with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

“How did you manage in that situation after Rajiv ji's death,” one of the women is heard asking. To this, Sonia Gandhi could only say that “the sorrow was very deep”. She could not speak further. Priyanka Gandhi is then seen saying, “She (Sonia) neither ate nor drank anything for many days."

Another woman is seen asking, “She must have gone through many difficulties… May God bless everyone." To this, Sonia Gandhi is seen nodding her head in the video clip.

In the emotional tweet, Shrinate said in Hindi, “At the age of 21, she came as Rajiv ji's wife and the daughter-in-law of this country - spent 55 years of her life here. Spent the most beautiful 23 years of life as Rajiv ji's wife. But more than that, without him, for 32 years, she is suffering from widowhood… Seeing this (video), I kept thinking for some time, how can someone live with so much dignity, so much affection, even after suffering so much pain. How can there be neither anger nor hatred? Talking only for the good of the people of this country - how so much dedication, so much sacrifice? While thinking - just one blessing came out. This country will always be indebted to you and automatically bows before your dedication.”

The luncheon was hosted by Sonia Gandhi at her residence were Rahul Gandhi was also present.

On July 8, Rahul Gandhi made an impromptu stop at Madina village in Sonipat. He interacted with people and spent time with farmers working in agricultural lands. He also took part in paddy sowing, drove a tractor and ate food brought by women labourers working in the fields, party leaders from the state said.

Rahul Gandhi had then promised them to invite them over to Delhi for a 'Delhi Darshan' as they said they had never visited the national capital despite living so close.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi had made the farm women talk to his sister Priyanka Gandhi and they had expressed the desire that she invites them over for food to her residence.

"A day to remember for Maa, Priyanka and me with some very special guests. Delhi darshan of Sonipat's farmer sisters, lunch with them at home and lots of talk. Got priceless gifts - desi ghee, sweet lassi, homemade pickles and lots of love," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday while sharing the video of the meeting.

"Rahul Gandhi had promised to take the farmer sisters of Sonipat to Delhi. Farmer sisters came to Delhi, the promise was fulfilled," the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

In the video, the Gandhis are seen sharing a light moment with the rural women and offering them lunch. Rahul Gandhi is heard asking if they liked the food and enquired whether everyone has had sweets. He is also seen distributing chocolates to the visiting children and girls.

