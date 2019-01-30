AgustaWestland case accused, Rajiv Saxena ‘extradited’, say lawyers

A co-accused in the AgustaWestland helicopter corruption case, Rajiv Saxena has been “extradited illegally” to India from UAE, his lawyers were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Rajiv Saxena was picked up by UAE state security from his residence this morning at 9:30 am (UAE time) and illegally extradited to India around 5:30pm (UAE time),” Geeta Luthra and Prateek Yadav, Saxena’s lawyers said.

“There were no extradition proceedings started in the UAE and he was not allowed access to his family or lawyers or essential daily medicine. He was boarded onto a private jet from a private terminal at Dubai International Airport,” they said, ANI reported.

When his lawyers asked to speak to UAE state security agency personnel and demanded to understand what had happened, they were told he was on a flight and can’t be stopped. When they queried this further they were told “Ask the Indian Government”.

India had earlier extradited Christian Michel, a British national and an alleged middleman wanted for corruption in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland deal, from Dubai. Michel is currently in custody and undergoing trial in the case.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly organising bribes in exchange for a 2007 contract for the purchase of 12 luxury VVIP helicopters for use by top leaders, including the President, Prime Minister and former prime ministers. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

The ED, in its chargesheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he had received 30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 21:16 IST