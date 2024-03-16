Rajnath approves benefits for cadets boarded out during training on medical grounds

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday cleared a proposal that will make cadets boarded out of military training academies on medical grounds eligible for schemes run by the directorate general resettlement (DGR), the ministry said in a statement. This proposal was made by the ministry’s department of ex-servicemen welfare. (ANI file photo)

“This will help 500 cadets who have been boarded out on medical grounds to access the schemes and ensure a brighter future for them. Future cadets in similar conditions would also get the same benefits,” the statement said.

DGR’s schemes include those related to coal loading and transportation, management of company owned company operated fuel outlets, allotment of Mother Dairy booths and shops, management of CNG stations in national capital region, running security agencies and providing technical services, officials aware of the matter said.

The defence minister “has approved a proposal for extension of resettlement facilities to cadets who are invalidated from military training on medical grounds due to the causes attributable to/aggravated by the training,” the statement said.

“This decision has been taken as the cadets join military academies at a young age with the intention of becoming officers in the armed forces and show a commitment to serve the nation in uniform but are unfortunate in being invalidated. Since decades, cadets/their parents have been demanding such resettlement opportunities”, it added.

Around 10 to 20 cadets are boarded out every year due to medical causes attributable to or aggravated by military training.

However, the statement did not talk about whether such cadets will be eligible for disability pension, a longstanding demand.

The service headquarters had forwarded a proposal in this regard to the defence ministry a few years ago.