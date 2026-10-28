Rajnath calls for 'zero tolerance' for terror-sponsoring nations in talks with Hegseth

The two sides also reviewed the situation in Indo-Pacific and the fast evolving regional security dynamics.

Hegseth reaffirmed the United States' unwavering solidarity and full support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and Singh expressed India's "deep appreciation" for the consistent and strong support extended by the US, it said.

In his wide-ranging talks with Hegseth at Cebu in the Philippines, Singh stressed that the global community must maintain an "uncompromising, zero-tolerance approach" towards nations that support, train, or fund terrorist organisations, according to an Indian readout.

New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday reviewed the progress of a 10-year India-US defence framework pact that seeks to drive strategic convergence in critical technologies, information sharing, and co-production of military hardware.

However, the main focus of the talks was learnt to be on taking stock of the progress on implementation of the India-US defence framework pact that was inked in October last year. It has set an ambitious roadmap to further bolster defence partnership between the two strategic partners.

Hegseth and Singh are in Cebu to attend a meeting of a grouping of nations comprising ASEAN member states and some of its dialogue partners.

In a social media post, the defence minister described his talks with Hegseth as "excellent".

"We reviewed the progress of our 10-year India-US Defence Framework, driving strategic convergence across military technology, information sharing, and co-production. Our robust partnership continues to be a cornerstone for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific," he said.

The US Secretary of War, on his part, said: "Great meeting with Indian Minister of Defence Singh. We celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Framework for our Major Defense Partnership and explored ways to strengthen cooperation."

The defence ministry said both sides noted the robust progression of their foundational security agreements and explored fresh pathways to accelerate operational readiness, technology sharing and defence industrial integration while reflecting on the ongoing collaboration.

"Both leaders also reviewed the progress of the 10-year India-US defence framework and concluded by reaffirming their shared commitment to further elevate the India-US defence relationship to strategic convergence," it said.

"The discussions touched upon advancing military-to-military exchanges, augmenting maritime security collaboration, and integrating robust defence supply chains to further deepen and expand ongoing defence industry collaboration," the defence ministry said.

An American readout said Singh and Hegseth hailed the one-year anniversary of the US-India major defence partnership and "took stock of progress on operational coordination, information sharing, and defense industrial cooperation".

It said the two sides noted the recent bilateral exercise Yudh Abhyas, which highlighted the many areas of progress in the defence relationship.

"Secretary Hegseth and Minister Singh also exchanged views on areas for further collaboration and committed to expanding the US-India major defence partnership in support of shared interests across the region," it said.

The India-US defence ties have been on an upswing notwithstanding continuing strain in diplomatic relations between the two countries under the Trump administration.

Around 11 years back, the US designated India a "Major Defence Partner" paving way for sharing of critical military equipment and technology.

The two countries have also inked key defence and security pacts over the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement in 2016 that allows their militaries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies.

India and the US also signed COMCASA in 2018 which provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for the sale of high-end technology from the US to India.

In October 2020, the two sides sealed the BECA pact to further boost bilateral defence ties.

The pact provides for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries.

Singh also held a meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

"We had productive discussions on reviewing our bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military interoperability, and addressing regional security challenges. India places great value on its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific," the defence minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.