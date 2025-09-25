Rajnath hails ‘first of its kind' Agni-Prime missile launch from rail-based platform. Why is it important?

Defence minister Rajnath Singh announced on Thursday that India has successfully launched the intermediate-range Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system. India's launch of the intermediate-range Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based Mobile launcher system on Thursday. (ANI)

The launch was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Singh hailed the exercise as the “first-of-its-kind” and said that the generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2,000 km and is equipped with various advanced features.

“The first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher, has the capability to move on Rail network without any pre-conditions that allows user to have a cross country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility,” Singh said.

He also congratulated the DRDO, SFC, and the Armed Forces on the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile and

The minister highlighted that this test puts India among select nations that have developed a canisterised launch system from the rail network. As reported by HT, the US, Russia and China possess this capability.

Why is the test important?

According to the Ministry of Defence, the first-of-its-kind launch was carried out from a specially designed rail-based mobile launcher capable of moving on the rail network without any preconditions.

It provides cross-country mobility and can launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility.

“It is self-sustained and is equipped with all independent launch capability features, including the state-of-the-art communication systems and protection mechanisms,” the ministry pointed out.

According to the ministry, various ground stations tracked the missile's trajectory, and it was a “textbook launch," meeting all mission objectives.

“This successful launch will enable futuristic rail-based systems induction into services,” the ministry highlighted.

Unlike fixed launching platforms, the new weapon system allows missiles to be transported and launched from across the railway network in the country.

The latest test comes a month after India successfully tested a new integrated air defence system consisting of a variety of weapons that shot down three targets at different altitudes and ranges.