Rajnath hits out at Kharge over ‘Ravan’ jibe at PM Modi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘Ravan’ and said the remarks reflected the “mentality” of the party leadership.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ remark against Modi reflects the mentality of the entire Congress leadership,” Singh said in Ahmedabad. “Modi is Gujarat’s honour and pride in the 21st century. And today, foul language is being used by the Congress for our prime minister,” he added.

Also read: EC report: At ₹615 crore, BJP got most contributions in 2021-2022

Reacting to Singh’s remarks, state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said: “Kharge was referring to the arrogance and ego that BJP leaders seem to possess. Singh should also answer questions on rising inflation and joblessness.”