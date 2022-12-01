Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajnath hits out at Kharge over ‘Ravan’ jibe at PM Modi

Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:22 AM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘Ravan’ and said the remarks reflected the “mentality” of the party leadership.

Vadodara: Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh addresses a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Vadodara, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_30_2022_000344B) (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad

“Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ remark against Modi reflects the mentality of the entire Congress leadership,” Singh said in Ahmedabad. “Modi is Gujarat’s honour and pride in the 21st century. And today, foul language is being used by the Congress for our prime minister,” he added.

Reacting to Singh’s remarks, state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said: “Kharge was referring to the arrogance and ego that BJP leaders seem to possess. Singh should also answer questions on rising inflation and joblessness.”

