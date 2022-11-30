Home / India News / EC report: At 615 crore, BJP got most contributions in 2021-2022

EC report: At 615 crore, BJP got most contributions in 2021-2022

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:20 AM IST

The BJP received ₹615.53 crore and the Congress received ₹95.46 crore as contributions during the fiscal year 2021-22, according to reports submitted by the two parties to the Election Commission of India.

ByAnish Yande, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 615.53 crore and the Congress received 95.46 crore as contributions during the fiscal year 2021-22, according to reports submitted by the two parties to the Election Commission of India.

While the Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal, received 43 lakh as contribution, the CPI(M), which is in government in Kerala, received 10.05 crore during the concerned period.

The Representation of the People Act stipulates that parties submit an annual report of contributions of over 20,000 received from individual donors and entities. Besides individuals and entities, electoral trusts also contribute to parties’ kitty.

The reports submitted by the political parties were made public on Tuesday and are available on the ECI website.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab and is now eyeing Gujarat, received contributions worth 38.24 crore.

While the Nationalist Congress Party received 57.90 crore, the National People’s Party received over 35 lakh during the period.

The report submitted by the BJP showed the Prudent Electoral Trust was the largest contributor. It alone donated 336.5 crore to the party.

Electoral trusts are non-profit organisations that collect and disburse funds to political parties. They were first notified during the second United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2013.

In 2020-21, the BJP had secured contributions worth 477.55 crore. A recent report released by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) said the party received maximum corporate donations worth 163.54 crore over the past five years.

The Prudent Electoral Trust, meanwhile, also made donations to the Congress, AAP, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Samajwadi Party, according to the reports.

The Congress also recorded an increase of 28% in contribution. It had received 74.50 crore in 2020-21.

