New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday listed the broad contributions of the Defence Accounts Department in the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor as he highlighted its silent yet crucial role in ensuring efficient financial management and war preparedness. Rajnath lauds Defence Accounts Dept for ensuring fiscal prudence, transparency

In an address at an event, Singh commended the DAD for its "historic legacy" and continuing role as the financial backbone of India's armed forces.

"While the entire world witnessed the valour and courage of the armed forces in achieving a historic and decisive victory during Operation Sindoor, the silent yet crucial role of the Defence Accounts Department ensured efficient resource utilisation, financial management and war preparedness," he said.

Singh described the DAD as an institution that not only ensures fiscal prudence and transparency but also strengthens operational readiness by enabling timely availability of resources to the military.

The defence minister was speaking at an event hosted to mark the 278th foundation day of the organisation.

"The DAD is not just an accounting organisation, it is an enabler that ensures the smooth functioning of the nation's economic cycle. It is the invisible bridge that connects finance and the armed forces. Behind the valour of our soldiers lies your silent but decisive contribution," he said.

Underlining the importance of finance as the lifeblood of governance, Singh said the strength of a country is reflected in the strength of its financial foundation.

A steady flow of finances is essential for the smooth functioning of national governance and the defence machinery, he said.

The defence minister praised the department for ensuring that as of September 30, 50 per cent of the capital budget expenditure was already booked.

He also congratulated it for achieving 100 per cent utilisation in the previous financial year and expressed confidence that the same momentum would continue this year as well.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.