Rajnath Singh clears transfer of DRDO missile tech to Indian defence firms amid regional security concerns

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of technology for all conventional missile systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to Indian defence companies for production within the country, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses an event in Noida, UP. (@rajnathsingh/X)

The move is aimed at accelerating indigenous missile manufacturing, reducing India's dependence on imports and expanding the role of domestic companies, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), in the defence supply chain.

The transfer of technology will allow eligible Indian industries to undertake production of DRDO-developed conventional missile systems, subject to applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements, the ministry said.

HT first reported in October 2025 that the defence ministry had opened the development and manufacturing of missiles, artillery shells, ammunition and ordnance to private sector.

Major step in Aatmanirbhar Bharat push The decision is being seen as a significant step towards the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat push in defence. The ministry said it would help transition missile systems from the development stage to industrial-scale production while strengthening India's domestic defence industrial base.

"The objective is to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, strengthen the defence industrial base and create opportunities for the participation of Indian MSMEs and other technology partners in the supply chain," the ministry said.

The move comes at a time when missile capabilities are increasingly being integrated with broader surveillance, communications and precision-strike networks in India's neighbourhood.

A July analysis by the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies (CAPSS) highlighted the rapid expansion of Pakistan's space capabilities, particularly through its cooperation with China. The analysis said Pakistan's Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) had launched six satellites in 16 months after decades of relatively slow progress. It also noted that Pakistan was seeking to strengthen its autonomous space-based surveillance capabilities and integrate satellite intelligence with terrestrial communication systems.

Analysis on Pak's capabilities The CAPSS analysis said the expansion of Pakistan's space capabilities could have implications for India's defence strategy, particularly as satellite-based intelligence, navigation and communications become increasingly important to modern military operations. It also pointed to China's role in supporting Pakistan's satellite launches, technology development and astronaut training.

Against this backdrop, expanding India's domestic capacity to manufacture missile systems could strengthen the country's ability to sustain and scale up critical weapons production without relying as heavily on overseas suppliers.

The Defence Ministry said the latest technology-transfer initiative would also increase domestic value addition and support the growth of India's defence manufacturing sector.

"DRDO remains committed to working closely with Indian industry to facilitate the transfer and absorption of advanced defence technologies and to further strengthen the country's indigenous defence capabilities," it said.

The approval is part of a broader push to deepen private-sector participation in India's defence ecosystem. India recorded its highest-ever defence production of ₹1.54 lakh crore in 2024-25, while defence exports reached a record ₹23,622 crore, according to government data.

The government has set its sights on further increasing domestic defence production, with a target of ₹1.75 lakh crore in the current fiscal year and ₹3 lakh crore by 2029.