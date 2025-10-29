Rajnath Singh in Bihar: ‘RJD selling false dreams, PM Modi empowered OBCs’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while campaigning for the NDA in Bihar’s Darbhanga. Union Defense minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering. (PTI file)

Addressing a public rally, Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting constitutional status to the OBC Commission and accused the Opposition of misleading the people with “unrealistic promises".

“It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not Rahul Gandhi, who gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission,” PTI news agency quoted Rajnath Singh as saying, adding that the BJP-led government had always respected backward classes through concrete action rather than rhetoric.

"We don't indulge in politics of caste, religion: Rajnath Singh also sought to distinguish the NDA's governance style from that of its rivals, according to the report.

“We don’t indulge in politics of caste or religion; we do fair and clean politics,” he said, asserting that development and good governance were the coalition’s priorities in Bihar.

Taking aim at the RJD, Singh alleged that the party had “defamed Bihar across the world” through its past record of corruption and misgovernance.

He further criticised the RJD’s poll promise of providing a government job to every household, calling it “unrealistic” and “misleading.”

"RJD has made an unrealistic promise of providing a government job to each household in Bihar. This is not practical governance, it's politics of deception," Singh said.