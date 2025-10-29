Rajnath Singh in Bihar: ‘RJD selling false dreams, PM Modi empowered OBCs’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while campaigning for the NDA in Bihar’s Darbhanga.
Addressing a public rally, Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting constitutional status to the OBC Commission and accused the Opposition of misleading the people with “unrealistic promises".
“It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not Rahul Gandhi, who gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission,” PTI news agency quoted Rajnath Singh as saying, adding that the BJP-led government had always respected backward classes through concrete action rather than rhetoric.
Singh's rally in Darbhanga was part of the NDA’s intensified campaign ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, where leaders from across the alliance are rallying support around the themes of stability, development, and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.