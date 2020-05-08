Rajnath Singh inaugurates Kailash mansarovar road link via video conference

india

May 08, 2020

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated 75-km long Kailash Mansarovar road link in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh through video-conferencing.

With this move, the Indian security post at Indo-China border in Vyans valley of Pithoragarh district is now connected with the rest of the country via a 75.54 km long road from Ghatibagar in Dharchula to Lipulekh near the border with China.

“After commissioning of the road stretch, Kailas Mansarovar Yatra from Lipulekh Pass will become easier for pilgrims. It will take less time,” said Vimal Goswami, chief engineer of the project ‘Hirak,’ under which the road stretch was built by Border Road Organisation( BRO).

Following the inauguration, Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Delighted to inaugurate the Link Road to Mansarovar Yatra today. The BRO achieved road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route. Also flagged off a convoy of vehicles from Pithoragarh to Gunji through video conferencing”.

Lauding the role of BRO engineers, Singh added, “I congratulate the BRO engineers and personnel whose dedication made this achievement possible. Team BRO has done tremendous work in recent years and played a significant role in connecting the border areas”.

Rajnath Singh also flagged off a caravan of nine vehicles from Pithoragarh to Gunji to indicate that both passengers and load can be sent by the new road stretch through mountainous terrain, said Vimal Goswami

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari had announced last year that this road stretch would be completed by April 2020.

According to BRO officials, while machines used in construction of the road had been imported from Australia, the air connectivity to supply materials and fuel for it was ensured by constructing a small airstrip for army and air force helicopters at Budhi Camp, the upper portion of the road stretch.

“This helped us to facilitate movement of helicopters, supplying material for the construction work.” said the BRO officer.

“While 51 km long part beyond Buddi had been constructed earlier, the stretch between Lakhanpur to Bundi posed many challenges and took much time,” said Vimal Goswami.

The construction of this strategic road stretch began in 2008, and it was scheduled to be completed in 2013 but got delayed due to the tough terrain between Nazang to Bundi village.

“The 15 km stretch was the most challenging. Its construction was outsourced in 2015 to a private company under technical guidance of BRO engineers, which completed this part despite all odds,” said Goswami.

The locals are also happy with the new road stretch.

“This road is a boon for residents of all seven villages in Vyans valley. It used to take 5 days to reach their high altitude villages from Dharchula and vice versa. Now it will take only 4 hours.

“It will also help the winter and summer migration of tribal people to the upper Himalayan region. Overall it will strengthen border security and boost the economy in the bordering villages,” said Shalu Datal, a social worker based in Dharchula.