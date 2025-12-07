Rajnath Singh launches 5k cr infra, links Op Sindoor victory to connectivity

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday linked the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May to strong connectivity with forward areas that allowed timely delivery of logistics to the military, while dedicating to the nation 125 strategically important infrastructure projects completed at a cost of ₹5,000 crore. Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the soldiers during the dedication to the nation of 125 border infrastructure projects, in Leh on Sunday. (@DefenceMinIndia / X)

“Everybody knows what befell on those terrorists. We could have done much more, but our forces, demonstrating both courage and patience, only did only what was necessary. Such a massive operation was possible due to our strong connectivity. Logistics were delivered to the armed forces in a timely manner. Our connectivity with the border areas was maintained, making the operation a historic success,” Singh said in Leh.

Operation Sindoor marked New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the May 10 ceasefire.

Singh hailed the coordination between the armed forces, the civil administration, and the people of border areas during the operation. “This coordination; this mutualism is our identity. This is what makes us unique in the world.” To be sure, the lessons learnt from the four-day military confrontation with Pakistan are being incorporated into the theaterisation model currently under consideration. Theaterisation is a long-awaited reform for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars.

Executed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the projects inaugurated by Singh from Leh included 28 roads, 98 bridges and four miscellaneous projects spread across Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and West Bengal. This is the highest number of BRO projects to be inaugurated simultaneously, a boost for India’s infrastructure push along its farthest frontiers.

The strategic Shyok tunnel on Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Ladakh was among the projects inaugurated to improve last-mile connectivity to forward military locations and remote villages.

Singh articulated the government’s resolve to develop the border areas, adding that connectivity was the lifeline for security, economy, and disaster management. “There are numerous benefits of robust infrastructure in border areas. It ensures military mobility, smooth transportation of logistics, increase in tourism and employment opportunities and, most importantly, stronger faith in development, democracy and the government.”

On November 12, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh inaugurated the Mudh-Nyoma airbase in Ladakh by landing a C-130J special operations aircraft there. The new air force station is located at a height of 13,700 feet and is 23 km from the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

India’s border infrastructure push has been powered by speedy execution of strategic projects to support military operations, increased spending, and focussed adoption of technology and techniques.

The defence minister described the Shyok tunnel as an engineering marvel in one of the world’s toughest and most challenging terrain, adding that it will ensure all-weather, reliable connectivity to a strategic area and significantly enhance security, mobility, and rapid deployment capabilities.

“In the last two years, 356 BRO infrastructure projects have been dedicated to the nation, marking a benchmark achievement in the field of strategic infrastructure development,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The speed with which India is strengthening its borders with roads, tunnels, smart fencing, integrated command centres and surveillance systems is proof that connectivity is the backbone of security, and not a separate entity, he said. “Our government, armed forces, and organisations like the BRO are working diligently for the holistic development of our border areas. We must continue strengthening the bond between the border regions and national mainstream so that the relationship is not influenced by any external factors.”

He said the BRO incurred a record expenditure of ₹16,690 crore in the financial year 2024-25, and a target of ₹18,700 crore has been set for FY 2025-26. He also virtually inaugurated the Galwan War Memorial in Ladakh to honour the bravery, commitment, and sacrifice of military personnel.