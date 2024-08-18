Rajnath Singh launches new coast guard facilities in Chennai, Puducherry

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated the maritime rescue coordination centre building of the Indian Coast Guard in Chennai, with the new facility set to enhance the coordination and effectiveness of maritime rescue operations for mariners and fishermen in distress at sea, the defence ministry said in a statement. Defence minister Rajnath Singh being accorded a Guard of Honour by the Indian Coast Guard contingent in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI)

It underscores the government’s resolve to protect lives and ensure a swift response in critical situations, it said.

“The centre has latest equipment for distress monitoring through terrestrial and satellite systems and is equipped with advanced communication systems for real-time management of alerts by highly trained personnel of ICG specialising in search and rescue procedures, with aircraft, ships and other facilities.”

Singh also virtually launched a regional marine pollution response centre in Chennai and a coast guard air enclave in Puducherry, boosting the organisation’s capabilities.

The new facilities have been set up to ensure robust maritime security and provide efficient response to emergencies, reinforcing the country’s commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection, the statement said.

The pollution response centre is the first-of-its-kind facility for coordinating response against marine pollution, particularly oil and chemical pollution, in waters adjoining the coastal states in the Indian Ocean Region. Singh had announced the creation of this centre during the maiden Indo-ASEAN meeting held in Cambodia in November 22. It will also train personnel from friendly countries in combating oil pollution at sea.

The new air enclave will play a key role in strengthening security along the Puducherry and Tamil Nadu coast. “It will be equipped with Chetak and advanced light helicopter squadrons. Both these helicopters are indigenously built and capable of undertaking maritime patrol, search and rescue and other such missions both from land as well as from coast guard ships patrolling at sea,” the statement added.