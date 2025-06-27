Rajnath Singh pushes for border demarcation with China

NEW DELHI: India pushed for a permanent solution of border demarcation with China and underlined the need to solve complex issues through a structured roadmap of engagement and de-escalation, during talks between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun on Thursday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh meets Chinese defence minister Admiral Dong Jun on sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting, in Qingdao on Thursday. (ANI)

Singh “stressed on border management and to have a permanent solution of border demarcation by rejuvenating the established mechanism on the issue,” the defence ministry said on Friday, a day after two ministers held talks at Qingdao in China on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers’ meeting.

Singh also called for bridging the trust deficit created after the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh by taking action on the ground.

Both India and China have a differing perception of the LAC because of which rival patrols often come face-to-face along the contested border.

“The two ministers agreed to continue consultations at various levels to achieve progress on issues related to disengagement, de-escalation, border management and eventual de-limitation through existing mechanisms,” the ministry said in a statement.

This was Singh’s first visit to China after the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh.

Last October, the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) completed their disengagement from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh; the last two flashpoints along the LAC. The development allowed the two armies to get past a two-year impasse in negotiations and reduce border tensions that began in May 2020.

“Both sides should agree to demarcate the LAC to overcome the problem of existing disputed areas, which are mostly in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, and eliminate the face-offs that take place when patrols come face to face in those areas,” said military affairs expert Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd).

Singh acknowledged the work being done by both sides “to bring back semblance of normalcy” in the bilateral relationship, and emphasised “the need to create good neighbourly conditions to achieve best mutual benefits as well as to cooperate for stability in Asia and the world.”

“The two ministers held in-depth discussions on the need to maintain peace and tranquillity along the India-China border,” the statement added.

Singh appreciated the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar yatra.

On Friday, he highlighted the need to avoid new complexities in the India-China relationship.

“Held talks with Admiral Dong Jun…We had a constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on issues…Expressed my happiness on restarting of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a gap of nearly six years. It is incumbent on both sides to maintain this positive momentum and avoid adding new complexities in the bilateral relationship,” Singh wrote on X.

He also briefed the Chinese defence minister on the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike and the subsequent Operation Sindoor aimed at dismantling the terrorist networks in Pakistan.

India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), It triggered a four-day military confrontation with Pakistan involving fighter jets, missiles, drones, long-range weapons and heavy artillery before the two sides reached an understanding on stopping all military action on May 10.

The SCO defence ministers’ meeting could not issue a joint communique on Thursday as India refused to endorse the document because it did not address its terrorism-related concerns. Singh refused to sign the joint communique as it was silent on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed but mentioned the Jaffar Express hijacking in Pakistan by the Balochistan Liberation Army on March 11, as reported by HT.

In his address at the meeting, Singh said India launched Operation Sindoor exercising its right to defend itself against terrorism and pre-empt and deter further cross-border attacks.

“It is imperative that those who sponsor, nurture and utilise terrorism for their narrow and selfish ends must bear the consequences. Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations,” he said at the time, adding that the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, should be held accountable and brought to justice.

On Thursday, Singh also held talks with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on the sidelines of the SCO defence ministers’ meeting.

It was one of the most important recent meetings between the leaders of the two nations, held in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and the consequent need to augment defence production, especially in critical items such as air defence, air-to-air missiles, modern capabilities, and upgrades of air platforms, the ministry said in another statement.

“Supply of S-400 systems, Su-30 MKI upgrades, and procurement of critical military hardware in expeditious timeframes were some of the key takeaways of the meeting.”