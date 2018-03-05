Rajnath Singh says CBI to probe SSC exam ‘scam’, urges candidates to call off protest

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates to call off their protest as the government has agreed to a CBI probe into alleged question paper leak in the combined graduate-level exam.

The protestors, however, said they will not call off their strike until a proper format is released.

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor thanked minister of state in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh for agreeing to a CBI probe over the issue.

“Spoke to (Jitendra Singh) in Parliament today. He has agreed to a CBI inquiry on all the issues raised by the students protesting the SSC-CGL Mains papers ‘leak, conduct of exams’. I thank him for his willingness to listen to these legitimate demands (with) an open mind,” Tharoor tweeted.

The SSC, which conducts examination for subordinate services, on Sunday said it would recommend a CBI inquiry into the allegations. Nearly 190,000 candidates appeared for SSC CGL Tier II exam held from February 17 to 21.

The examination on February 17 had be to cancelled after malpractices were reported at a Delhi exam centre where paper chits with answers were found in a toilet.

In Bhopal also, the SSC had to cancel the exam after candidates found out that several questions were already marked with answers.

Aspirants have been holding protests outside the SSC’s office at CGO Complex here for the last six days, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the matter.

The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP have come out in support of the candidates.

Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari, along with a delegation of the candidates, had met SSC chairman Ashim Khurana on Sunday seeking a CBI probe.

They had also met the home minister to apprise him about their concerns.

Later, in a statement, the SSC chairman had said the commission agreed to recommend to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of Paper-I on February 21, and other related issues.