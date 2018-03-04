SSC recommends CBI probe into question paper leak

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recommended a CBI probe into the alleged leak of the question paper of its Combined Graduate Level Exam (tier-2) conducted between February 17 and 22.

“We have written a letter to the ministry of personnel asking for a CBI probe,” said SSC chairman Ashim Khurana.

Hundreds of students who took the exam have been protesting outside the SSC headquarters in CGO complex for the last one week demanding cancellation of the exam and a CBI investigation into the alleged leak.

The SSC had already asked the Delhi police crime branch to look into the matter. It has cancelled one paper due to technical glitch but candidates claim this paper was leaked. The SSC is likely to reschedule this test for March 9.

On Sunday, a group of candidates met the SSC chairman with BJP MP and the party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari. Tiwari also arranged a meeting of the agitators’ representatives with Union home minister Rajnath Singh, where they raised their grievances and sought postponement the exam.

“I talked to Jitendra Singh, minister personnel and training (DoPT) and took the agitators to the home minister today. He assured the delegation that the Government would not allow any injustice to them. We later met SSC chairman Ashim Khurana also,” said Tiwari.

Purvesh, one of the members of the delegation which met Khurana on Sunday, said agitators would not leave until a copy of the notice ordering CBI enquiry is handed over to them.